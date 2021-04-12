Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) went up by 3.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $187.86. The company’s stock price has collected 13.74% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Silvergate Capital Corporation Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE :SI) Right Now?

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 120.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Silvergate Capital Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $150.00, which is -$13.2 below the current price. SI currently public float of 16.73M and currently shorts hold a 5.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SI was 1.48M shares.

SI’s Market Performance

SI stocks went up by 13.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.64% and a quarterly performance of 121.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 1647.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.34% for Silvergate Capital Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.97% for SI stocks with a simple moving average of 194.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $76 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to SI, setting the target price at $54 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

SI Trading at 19.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares surge +17.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +100.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +13.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,006.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.66. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw 119.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from Reed Scott A., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $138.26 back on Mar 12. After this action, Reed Scott A. now owns 935,000 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $3,456,505 using the latest closing price.

FRANK DENNIS S, the Director of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $139.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that FRANK DENNIS S is holding 10,710 shares at $3,479,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Silvergate Capital Corporation stands at +26.61. The total capital return value is set at 9.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.23. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI), the company’s capital structure generated 6.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.13. Total debt to assets is 0.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.