Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX:REPX) went up by 29.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.20. The company’s stock price has collected 10.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Riley Exploration Permian Inc. Provides Operational Update and Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (AMEX :REPX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for REPX is at 1.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.00. REPX currently public float of 4.92M and currently shorts hold a 0.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of REPX was 232.98K shares.

REPX’s Market Performance

REPX stocks went up by 10.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 31.86% and a quarterly performance of 98.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 398.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.77% for Riley Exploration Permian Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 28.57% for REPX stocks with a simple moving average of 97.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REPX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for REPX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REPX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $42 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

REPX Trading at 5.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.11%, as shares surge +19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REPX rose by +10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +329.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.11. In addition, Riley Exploration Permian Inc. saw 114.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for REPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.20 for the present operating margin

+47.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riley Exploration Permian Inc. stands at -1.03. The total capital return value is set at 10.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.38. Equity return is now at value -79.80, with -50.40 for asset returns.

Based on Riley Exploration Permian Inc. (REPX), the company’s capital structure generated 33.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.95. Total debt to assets is 20.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.