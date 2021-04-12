Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) went down by -7.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that UPDATE- Jiayin Group Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020(1) Unaudited Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ :JFIN) Right Now?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Jiayin Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.85, which is -$2.09 below the current price. JFIN currently public float of 25.02M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JFIN was 4.42M shares.

JFIN’s Market Performance

JFIN stocks went down by -7.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 97.47% and a quarterly performance of 127.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 227.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.20% for Jiayin Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for JFIN stocks with a simple moving average of 98.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JFIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JFIN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JFIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JFIN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $5.75 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

JFIN Trading at 36.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JFIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.27%, as shares surge +90.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JFIN fell by -7.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Jiayin Group Inc. saw 156.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for JFIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.24 for the present operating margin

+81.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jiayin Group Inc. stands at +19.45. Equity return is now at value -32.40, with 34.70 for asset returns.