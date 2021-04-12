Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GT Biopharma Inc. (GTBP)

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) went up by 18.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.09. The company’s stock price has collected 45.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that GT Biopharma Announces Enrollment Of Patient 10 in GTB-3550 TriKE(TM) Phase I/II Clinical Trial

Is It Worth Investing in GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ :GTBP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTBP is at 0.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for GT Biopharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. GTBP currently public float of 3.94M and currently shorts hold a 9.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTBP was 493.15K shares.

GTBP’s Market Performance

GTBP stocks went up by 45.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 80.62% and a quarterly performance of 20.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 338.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.68% for GT Biopharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 48.83% for GTBP stocks with a simple moving average of 123.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTBP stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for GTBP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTBP in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

GTBP Trading at 60.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.69%, as shares surge +74.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTBP rose by +45.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +229.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.24. In addition, GT Biopharma Inc. saw 44.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GTBP

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.