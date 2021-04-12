Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)?

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) went down by -8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $149.05. The company’s stock price has collected -15.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that GSX Firmly Denies Allegations in Grizzly Report

Is It Worth Investing in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE :GSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for GSX Techedu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $456.97. GSX currently public float of 123.90M and currently shorts hold a 33.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSX was 11.23M shares.

GSX’s Market Performance

GSX stocks went down by -15.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -66.47% and a quarterly performance of -41.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.21% for GSX Techedu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -54.74% for GSX stocks with a simple moving average of -65.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GSX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GSX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSX reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for GSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 29th, 2021.

CLSA gave a rating of “Sell” to GSX, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

GSX Trading at -66.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -66.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSX fell by -15.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.27. In addition, GSX Techedu Inc. saw -47.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.63 for the present operating margin

+75.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for GSX Techedu Inc. stands at -19.55. The total capital return value is set at -40.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.92. Equity return is now at value -57.70, with -23.30 for asset returns.

Based on GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), the company’s capital structure generated 13.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.