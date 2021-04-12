Is Baidu Inc. (BIDU) a Keeper?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) went down by -3.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.82. The company’s stock price has collected -0.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/10/21 that The stock market has a ‘binary’ feel to it, so it’s time to reduce risk

Is It Worth Investing in Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ :BIDU) Right Now?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BIDU is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 30 analysts out of 38 who provided ratings for Baidu Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2297.55, which is $129.19 above the current price. BIDU currently public float of 267.22M and currently shorts hold a 6.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIDU was 14.25M shares.

BIDU’s Market Performance

BIDU stocks went down by -0.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.90% and a quarterly performance of 5.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.38% for Baidu Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.59% for BIDU stocks with a simple moving average of 24.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIDU

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to BIDU, setting the target price at $325 in the report published on February 08th of the current year.

BIDU Trading at -17.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -19.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIDU fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.68. In addition, Baidu Inc. saw 1.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.39 for the present operating margin

+48.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baidu Inc. stands at +20.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 13.00, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on Baidu Inc. (BIDU), the company’s capital structure generated 47.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.08. Total debt to assets is 25.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.