Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA)

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) went up by 17.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.61. The company’s stock price has collected -38.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Ikena Oncology Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Is It Worth Investing in Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :IKNA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Ikena Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

IKNA currently public float of 11.00M. Today, the average trading volume of IKNA was 506.58K shares.

IKNA’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.68% for IKNA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.68% for the last 200 days.

IKNA Trading at -21.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IKNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.75% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IKNA fell by -5.62%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Ikena Oncology Inc. saw -49.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IKNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-484.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ikena Oncology Inc. stands at -481.36. The total capital return value is set at -72.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.86.