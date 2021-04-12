Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.58. The company’s stock price has collected -2.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Comcast Business and Versa Networks Drive Further SD-WAN Innovation on ActiveCoreSM Platform

Is It Worth Investing in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ :CMCSA) Right Now?

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CMCSA is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 24 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Comcast Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $61.52, which is $7.38 above the current price. CMCSA currently public float of 4.53B and currently shorts hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMCSA was 18.54M shares.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

CMCSA stocks went down by -2.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly performance of 5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for Comcast Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.99% for CMCSA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $48 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMCSA reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for CMCSA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 09th, 2021.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CMCSA, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

CMCSA Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.63. In addition, Comcast Corporation saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from Montiel Maritza Gomez, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $54.24 back on Mar 04. After this action, Montiel Maritza Gomez now owns 6,207 shares of Comcast Corporation, valued at $325,413 using the latest closing price.

Miller Adam Louis, the EVP of Comcast Corporation, sale 32,891 shares at $54.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 04, which means that Miller Adam Louis is holding 35,932 shares at $1,805,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.12 for the present operating margin

+55.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corporation stands at +10.17. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.44. Equity return is now at value 12.30, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 125.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.66. Total debt to assets is 41.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.