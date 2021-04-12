Here’s How Your Trade PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) Aggressively Right Now

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went up by 10.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.49. The company’s stock price has collected 10.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 04/08/21 that Playboy is getting into the NFT market with plans to create digital art from its photography

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $30.00, which is $1.41 above the current price. PLBY currently public float of 11.23M and currently shorts hold a 5.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 842.15K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went up by 10.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 106.06% and a quarterly performance of 130.10%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.39% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 43.87% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 134.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLBY stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for PLBY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLBY in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $28 based on the research report published on March 31st of the current year 2021.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLBY reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for PLBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2021.

PLBY Trading at 80.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.30%, as shares surge +109.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY fell by -0.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.60. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 145.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.