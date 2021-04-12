Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went down by -4.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price has collected -15.05% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Southwestern Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE :SWN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Southwestern Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.01, which is $0.73 above the current price. SWN currently public float of 668.41M and currently shorts hold a 5.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWN was 19.74M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

SWN stocks went down by -15.05% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.36% and a quarterly performance of 28.35%, while its annual performance rate touched 73.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.58% for Southwestern Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.53% for SWN stocks with a simple moving average of 28.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Johnson Rice, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWN reach a price target of $6.75. The rating they have provided for SWN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Tudor Pickering gave a rating of “Buy” to SWN, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on January 12th of the current year.

SWN Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.45%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN fell by -15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.49. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 38.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.74 for the present operating margin

+8.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at -134.84. The total capital return value is set at 0.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.42. Equity return is now at value -365.60, with -65.00 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 665.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.94. Total debt to assets is 64.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 657.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.