Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.14. The company’s stock price has collected 1.28% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/08/21 that Jaguar Land Rover Expands Installation of SiriusXM; Makes SiriusXM a Standard Feature Across Entire Vehicle Lineup in U.S.

Is It Worth Investing in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SIRI) Right Now?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 288.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SIRI is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.16, which is $0.82 above the current price. SIRI currently public float of 933.84M and currently shorts hold a 18.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SIRI was 28.62M shares.

SIRI’s Market Performance

SIRI stocks went up by 1.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.79% and a quarterly performance of -1.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.27% for Sirius XM Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.18% for SIRI stocks with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIRI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SIRI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SIRI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7.25 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $6. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to SIRI, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at 3.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI rose by +1.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.22. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from HOLDEN JAMES P, who sale 28,919 shares at the price of $6.39 back on Mar 16. After this action, HOLDEN JAMES P now owns 258,142 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $184,821 using the latest closing price.

HARTENSTEIN EDDY W, the Director of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 37,563 shares at $6.10 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that HARTENSTEIN EDDY W is holding 92,217 shares at $229,134 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.16 for the present operating margin

+44.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at 26.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with 1.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.