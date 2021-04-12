Can Morgan Stanley (MS) Remain Competitive?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.64. The company’s stock price has collected 3.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 5 hours ago that Bitcoin Is Making a Splash. Is It Safe to Test the Waters?

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE :MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 18 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Morgan Stanley declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $88.63, which is $8.41 above the current price. MS currently public float of 1.43B and currently shorts hold a 1.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MS was 11.50M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 3.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly performance of 7.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 105.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.33% for Morgan Stanley. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.00% for MS stocks with a simple moving average of 31.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $86 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Daiwa Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS reach a price target of $71. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to MS, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

MS Trading at 3.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +3.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.59. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 17.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from Hotsuki Keishi, who sale 22,746 shares at the price of $76.25 back on Feb 16. After this action, Hotsuki Keishi now owns 256,786 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $1,734,382 using the latest closing price.

ROONEY ROBERT P, the Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience of Morgan Stanley, sale 15,169 shares at $74.36 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that ROONEY ROBERT P is holding 230,896 shares at $1,128,012 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 3.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 291.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.45. Total debt to assets is 26.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.