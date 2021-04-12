Can Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Remain Competitive?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) went down by -3.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.69. The company’s stock price has collected -6.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/07/21 that Bionano Genomics Announces Presentations on Optical Genome Mapping at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ :BNGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Bionano Genomics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33, which is $3.65 above the current price. BNGO currently public float of 276.46M and currently shorts hold a 8.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNGO was 48.43M shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stocks went down by -6.90% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.92% and a quarterly performance of 45.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 2309.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.91% for Bionano Genomics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.51% for BNGO stocks with a simple moving average of 109.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.25 based on the research report published on September 24th of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNGO reach a price target of $1.50. The rating they have provided for BNGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

BNGO Trading at -26.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.68%, as shares sank -23.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO fell by -6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,520.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.22. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc. saw 136.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-435.74 for the present operating margin

+21.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc. stands at -483.43. The total capital return value is set at -98.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.42. Equity return is now at value -320.00, with -111.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 35.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.23.