Buy or Sell Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) went up by 11.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s stock price has collected 23.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/06/21 that Animal Crossing(TM): New Horizons Collection Has Arrived At Build-A-Bear Workshop(R)

Is It Worth Investing in Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE :BBW) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBW is at 2.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.00, which is $1.99 above the current price. BBW currently public float of 13.32M and currently shorts hold a 4.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBW was 574.49K shares.

BBW’s Market Performance

BBW stocks went up by 23.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.97% and a quarterly performance of 112.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 525.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.39% for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 17.70% for BBW stocks with a simple moving average of 115.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBW

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBW reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for BBW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 13th, 2017.

Dougherty & Company gave a rating of “Buy” to BBW, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on July 28th of the previous year.

BBW Trading at 31.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.70%, as shares surge +5.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBW rose by +23.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. saw 111.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBW starting from FENCL ERIC R, who sale 10,568 shares at the price of $8.44 back on Mar 15. After this action, FENCL ERIC R now owns 251,314 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., valued at $89,194 using the latest closing price.

Kanen David, the 10% Owner of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., sale 9,024 shares at $3.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Kanen David is holding 801,989 shares at $29,337 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.66 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. stands at -9.64. The total capital return value is set at -6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.11. Equity return is now at value -51.90, with -12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (BBW), the company’s capital structure generated 203.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.08. Total debt to assets is 51.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.