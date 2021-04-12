American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) went up by 3.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.63. The company’s stock price has collected 12.07% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/02/21 that Designer Brands Chairman Jay Schottenstein Buys Stock

Is It Worth Investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE :AEO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEO is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.64, which is -$1.89 below the current price. AEO currently public float of 154.58M and currently shorts hold a 11.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEO was 4.84M shares.

AEO’s Market Performance

AEO stocks went up by 12.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.85% and a quarterly performance of 46.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 247.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.87% for AEO stocks with a simple moving average of 80.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEO stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AEO in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $31 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEO reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $23. The rating they have provided for AEO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to AEO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on January 22nd of the current year.

AEO Trading at 20.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.00% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +10.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEO rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +169.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.54. In addition, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. saw 62.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEO starting from Siegal Stacy, who sale 3,699 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Mar 29. After this action, Siegal Stacy now owns 14,031 shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., valued at $107,271 using the latest closing price.

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of American Eagle Outfitters Inc., sale 10,400 shares at $29.73 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Rempell Michael R is holding 171,180 shares at $309,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.23 for the present operating margin

+26.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stands at -5.57. The total capital return value is set at 0.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.19. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -5.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the company’s capital structure generated 165.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.39. Total debt to assets is 47.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.