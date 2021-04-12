Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) went up by 6.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.74. The company’s stock price has collected 6.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/09/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Academy Sports & Outdoors, General Electric, Marathon Digital, Overstock.com, or Walt Disney?

Is It Worth Investing in Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :ASO) Right Now?

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.89, which is $0.87 above the current price. ASO currently public float of 83.25M and currently shorts hold a 15.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ASO was 1.85M shares.

ASO’s Market Performance

ASO stocks went up by 6.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.47% and a quarterly performance of 50.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.09% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.69% for ASO stocks with a simple moving average of 51.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ASO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASO reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for ASO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 27th, 2020.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to ASO, setting the target price at $17.50 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

ASO Trading at 22.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.53%, as shares surge +23.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASO rose by +6.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.72. In addition, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. saw 48.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASO starting from KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P., who sale 7,794,640 shares at the price of $28.48 back on Apr 07. After this action, KKR 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. now owns 7,543,597 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., valued at $221,991,347 using the latest closing price.

KKR Group Partnership L.P., the 10% Owner of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc., sale 7,794,640 shares at $28.48 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07, which means that KKR Group Partnership L.P. is holding 7,543,597 shares at $221,991,347 based on the most recent closing price.