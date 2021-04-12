180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) went up by 9.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.50. The company’s stock price has collected 45.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Recognized R&D Pioneers in Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ :ATNF) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATNF is at -0.65. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for 180 Life Sciences Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

ATNF currently public float of 3.49M and currently shorts hold a 65.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATNF was 2.46M shares.

ATNF’s Market Performance

ATNF stocks went up by 45.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 78.06% and a quarterly performance of 277.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.38% for 180 Life Sciences Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 49.40% for ATNF stocks with a simple moving average of 34.13% for the last 200 days.

ATNF Trading at 76.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares surge +60.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +207.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNF rose by +45.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.70. In addition, 180 Life Sciences Corp. saw 256.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATNF starting from KRAUSS MARLENE, who sale 16,506 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Dec 17. After this action, KRAUSS MARLENE now owns 2,006,858 shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp., valued at $40,880 using the latest closing price.

KRAUSS MARLENE, the 10% Owner of 180 Life Sciences Corp., sale 17,877 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KRAUSS MARLENE is holding 2,543,676 shares at $42,905 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNF

Equity return is now at value -156.80, with -76.60 for asset returns.

Based on 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF), the company’s capital structure generated 53.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86.