Why Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s stock price has collected 7.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Conference Call for May 6, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ :OCSL) Right Now?

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.29 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.88, which is $0.15 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of OCSL was 746.86K shares.

OCSL’s Market Performance

OCSL stocks went up by 7.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.50% and a quarterly performance of 18.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 95.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.88% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.15% for OCSL stocks with a simple moving average of 25.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $7.25 based on the research report published on March 05th of the current year 2021.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OCSL, setting the target price at $5.75 in the report published on March 06th of the previous year.

OCSL Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.76% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares surge +6.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL rose by +7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.28. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw 19.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.31 back on Apr 05. After this action, TANNENBAUM LEONARD M now owns 22,922,479 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $631,330 using the latest closing price.

TANNENBAUM LEONARD M, the 10% Owner of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, sale 100,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01, which means that TANNENBAUM LEONARD M is holding 23,022,479 shares at $625,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.33 for the present operating margin

+69.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stands at +30.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.59.

Based on Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL), the company’s capital structure generated 77.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.67. Total debt to assets is 43.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.