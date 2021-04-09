Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Codexis Inc. (CDXS)

Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) went up by 3.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.56. The company’s stock price has collected 7.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Codexis Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ :CDXS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CDXS is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Codexis Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $26.86, which is $2.24 above the current price. CDXS currently public float of 53.07M and currently shorts hold a 10.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CDXS was 722.81K shares.

CDXS’s Market Performance

CDXS stocks went up by 7.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 24.34% and a quarterly performance of 14.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.66% for Codexis Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.90% for CDXS stocks with a simple moving average of 42.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDXS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDXS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDXS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDXS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $30 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDXS reach a price target of $26, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for CDXS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 26th, 2021.

CDXS Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDXS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares surge +21.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDXS rose by +7.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +125.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.22. In addition, Codexis Inc. saw 12.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDXS starting from Yang Patrick Y, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $24.27 back on Apr 05. After this action, Yang Patrick Y now owns 83,716 shares of Codexis Inc., valued at $242,732 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DENNIS P, the Director of Codexis Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $20.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that WOLF DENNIS P is holding 41,129 shares at $204,351 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDXS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.64 for the present operating margin

+77.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Codexis Inc. stands at -34.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.87. Equity return is now at value -21.10, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on Codexis Inc. (CDXS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.79. Total debt to assets is 11.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.38.