Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Agora Inc. (API)

Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API) went up by 6.92% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $114.96. The company’s stock price has collected 13.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/25/21 that Agora Debuts Program to Help Startups Accelerate Time-to-Market and Create Engaging Experiences for Customers

Is It Worth Investing in Agora Inc. (NASDAQ :API) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Agora Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $74.60, which is $11.73 above the current price. API currently public float of 17.50M and currently shorts hold a 29.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of API was 1.86M shares.

API’s Market Performance

API stocks went up by 13.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.58% and a quarterly performance of 30.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.21% for Agora Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.85% for API stocks with a simple moving average of 13.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of API

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for API stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for API by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for API in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $80 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to API, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

API Trading at -16.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought API to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, API rose by +13.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.28. In addition, Agora Inc. saw 43.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for API

Equity return is now at value -45.00, with -36.00 for asset returns.