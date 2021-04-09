Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) went down by -0.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/30/21 that Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call for May 4, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ :VNOM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VNOM is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Viper Energy Partners LP declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.89, which is $3.48 above the current price. VNOM currently public float of 59.11M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VNOM was 621.07K shares.

VNOM’s Market Performance

VNOM stocks went up by 0.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.93% and a quarterly performance of 11.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 84.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.41% for Viper Energy Partners LP. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.71% for VNOM stocks with a simple moving average of 26.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNOM stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VNOM in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNOM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for VNOM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 04th, 2020.

VNOM Trading at -6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNOM rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.73. In addition, Viper Energy Partners LP saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNOM starting from Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $8.10 back on Sep 17. After this action, Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes now owns 35,362 shares of Viper Energy Partners LP, valued at $24,300 using the latest closing price.

Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes, the President of Viper Energy Partners LP, purchase 2,000 shares at $11.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 19, which means that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes is holding 32,362 shares at $22,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.97 for the present operating margin

+51.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viper Energy Partners LP stands at -77.88. The total capital return value is set at 4.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.21. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM), the company’s capital structure generated 87.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 22.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.