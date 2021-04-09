Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (CMMB)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) went up by 111.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $168.80. The company’s stock price has collected 91.57% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/29/21 that Chemomab Announces Four New Appointments to the Board of Directors and Completion of PIPE Financing

Is It Worth Investing in Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ :CMMB) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.00. CMMB currently public float of 0.05M and currently shorts hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CMMB was 167.13K shares.

CMMB’s Market Performance

CMMB stocks went up by 91.57% for the week, with a monthly drop of -32.07% and a quarterly performance of 75.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 379.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 25.51% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 24.27% for CMMB stocks with a simple moving average of 85.09% for the last 200 days.

CMMB Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.28%, as shares sank -16.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB rose by +91.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.73. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. saw 98.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -118.90 for asset returns.