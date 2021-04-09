Here’s How Your Trade Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Aggressively Right Now

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) went down by -1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.76. The company’s stock price has collected 1.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Nutrien Releases ESG Report, Launches Commitments to Drive Sustainable Agriculture and Impact Climate Change

Is It Worth Investing in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE :NTR) Right Now?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 67.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Nutrien Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.15, which is $3.6 above the current price. NTR currently public float of 569.53M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTR was 1.99M shares.

NTR’s Market Performance

NTR stocks went up by 1.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.10% and a quarterly performance of 5.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 56.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.18% for Nutrien Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.71% for NTR stocks with a simple moving average of 22.41% for the last 200 days.

NTR Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares sank -4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTR rose by +1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.08. In addition, Nutrien Ltd. saw 13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.06 for the present operating margin

+21.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutrien Ltd. stands at +2.20. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46.

Based on Nutrien Ltd. (NTR), the company’s capital structure generated 50.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.68. Total debt to assets is 24.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.