Chubb Limited (CB) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $179.01. The company’s stock price has collected 1.23% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that Chubb Limited to Hold its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE :CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Chubb Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.67, which is $19.49 above the current price. CB currently public float of 449.44M and currently shorts hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CB was 1.97M shares.

CB’s Market Performance

CB stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.74% and a quarterly performance of 1.87%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.32% for Chubb Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.44% for CB stocks with a simple moving average of 12.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $155 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CB reach a price target of $138, previously predicting the price at $132. The rating they have provided for CB stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to CB, setting the target price at $176 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

CB Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -7.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $163.22. In addition, Chubb Limited saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from Lupica John J, who sale 4,337 shares at the price of $175.03 back on Mar 15. After this action, Lupica John J now owns 141,267 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $759,105 using the latest closing price.

KRUMP PAUL J, the Vice Chairman, Chubb Group* of Chubb Limited, sale 5,900 shares at $170.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that KRUMP PAUL J is holding 95,634 shares at $1,006,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.38 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +9.80. The total capital return value is set at 5.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 28.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.42. Total debt to assets is 9.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.