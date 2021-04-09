Buy or Sell TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) went up by 4.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.36. The company’s stock price has collected 0.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that TPI Composites, Inc. Publishes Enhanced Annual Sustainability Report and Introduces Long-Term ESG Goals

Is It Worth Investing in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ :TPIC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TPIC is at 1.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for TPI Composites Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.50, which is $5.55 above the current price. TPIC currently public float of 32.70M and currently shorts hold a 8.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TPIC was 966.46K shares.

TPIC’s Market Performance

TPIC stocks went up by 0.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.78% and a quarterly performance of -9.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 276.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.23% for TPI Composites Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.37% for TPIC stocks with a simple moving average of 34.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPIC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for TPIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TPIC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $70 based on the research report published on April 08th of the current year 2021.

TPIC Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC rose by +0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.60. In addition, TPI Composites Inc. saw 7.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Gopalakrishnan Ramesh, who sale 997 shares at the price of $52.30 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gopalakrishnan Ramesh now owns 9,908 shares of TPI Composites Inc., valued at $52,143 using the latest closing price.

Fishbach Steven G, the General Counsel and Secretary of TPI Composites Inc., sale 1,595 shares at $52.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Fishbach Steven G is holding 15,765 shares at $83,418 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.77 for the present operating margin

+3.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc. stands at -1.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.85. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 198.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.49. Total debt to assets is 39.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 169.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.