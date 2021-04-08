Why Entergy Corporation (ETR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.36. The company’s stock price has collected 3.10% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Entergy Texas Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Entergy Corporation (NYSE :ETR) Right Now?

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETR is at 0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Entergy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $112.88, which is $10.53 above the current price. ETR currently public float of 199.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETR was 1.55M shares.

ETR’s Market Performance

ETR stocks went up by 3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.82% and a quarterly performance of 5.19%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Entergy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.00% for ETR stocks with a simple moving average of 2.28% for the last 200 days.

ETR Trading at 7.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETR rose by +3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $98.35. In addition, Entergy Corporation saw 1.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETR starting from FISACKERLY HALEY, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $89.45 back on Mar 08. After this action, FISACKERLY HALEY now owns 1,344 shares of Entergy Corporation, valued at $187,845 using the latest closing price.

Marsh Andrew S, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Entergy Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $94.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21, which means that Marsh Andrew S is holding 86,303 shares at $377,280 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+24.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entergy Corporation stands at +14.12. The total capital return value is set at 5.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.67. Equity return is now at value 13.10, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Entergy Corporation (ETR), the company’s capital structure generated 217.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.46. Total debt to assets is 41.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.