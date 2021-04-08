Why Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) went down by -3.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.18. The company’s stock price has collected -1.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Calithera Biosciences Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :CALA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALA is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Calithera Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00. CALA currently public float of 69.84M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALA was 1.39M shares.

CALA’s Market Performance

CALA stocks went down by -1.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.41% and a quarterly performance of -10.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -49.16%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.18% for Calithera Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.14% for CALA stocks with a simple moving average of -38.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALA

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALA reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CALA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to CALA, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CALA Trading at -16.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALA fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Calithera Biosciences Inc. saw -50.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALA starting from Orford Keith, who sale 2,447 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Dec 16. After this action, Orford Keith now owns 11,094 shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc., valued at $14,682 using the latest closing price.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the 10% Owner of Calithera Biosciences Inc., sale 2,283,598 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on May 21, which means that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL is holding 480,432 shares at $13,701,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALA

The total capital return value is set at -70.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.33. Equity return is now at value -72.70, with -61.30 for asset returns.

Based on Calithera Biosciences Inc. (CALA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.16. Total debt to assets is 5.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.