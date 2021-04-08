Why Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) went up by 44.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s stock price has collected 71.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/31/21 that Bonso Reports Half Year Results

Is It Worth Investing in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ :BNSO) Right Now?

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 41.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Bonso Electronics International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.60. BNSO currently public float of 1.17M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNSO was 45.22K shares.

BNSO’s Market Performance

BNSO stocks went up by 71.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 89.83% and a quarterly performance of 84.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 329.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 32.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.52% for Bonso Electronics International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 63.51% for BNSO stocks with a simple moving average of 120.15% for the last 200 days.

BNSO Trading at 62.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNSO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.90%, as shares surge +70.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +70.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNSO rose by +71.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +280.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.25. In addition, Bonso Electronics International Inc. saw 28.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNSO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.56 for the present operating margin

+56.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bonso Electronics International Inc. stands at +3.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.27.

Based on Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO), the company’s capital structure generated 31.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.07. Total debt to assets is 19.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.