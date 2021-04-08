Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) went down by -4.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Westport Fuel Systems Announces Co-Investment Agreement with Tier One Injector Manufacturing Partner to Expand Manufacturing Footprint for HPDI 2.0 Injectors in China

Is It Worth Investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :WPRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.70. WPRT currently public float of 127.50M and currently shorts hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPRT was 4.16M shares.

WPRT’s Market Performance

WPRT stocks went down by -1.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.18% and a quarterly performance of 30.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 733.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.47% for Westport Fuel Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.77% for WPRT stocks with a simple moving average of 58.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $5 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to WPRT, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

WPRT Trading at -24.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.90%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +433.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.07. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 27.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+13.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -2.91. The total capital return value is set at -13.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.63.

Based on Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 124.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.43. Total debt to assets is 37.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.