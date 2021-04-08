We Analyzed the Future Direction of Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI), Here is What We Found

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) went up by 7.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s stock price has collected 4.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/18/21 that Qilian International Holding Group Limited CEO Receives Outstanding Entrepreneur Award

Is It Worth Investing in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ :QLI) Right Now?

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

QLI currently public float of 8.06M and currently shorts hold a 0.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLI was 752.94K shares.

QLI’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.19% for Qilian International Holding Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.84% for QLI stocks with a simple moving average of -23.04% for the last 200 days.

QLI Trading at -17.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +6.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLI rose by +4.48%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Qilian International Holding Group Limited saw -51.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.62 for the present operating margin

+12.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qilian International Holding Group Limited stands at +10.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.95. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Qilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.52. Total debt to assets is 15.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.