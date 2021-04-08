We Analyzed the Future Direction of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), Here is What We Found

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went down by -3.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $156.57. The company’s stock price has collected -3.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 04/01/21 that PPG Opens China Application Innovation Center in Zhangjiagang

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for PPG Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $161.00, which is $9.03 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 235.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.50M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went down by -3.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.28% and a quarterly performance of 2.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for PPG Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.96% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PPG stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PPG in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $145 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2021.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

PPG Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.49. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 2.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from Schaupp William E, who sale 3,850 shares at the price of $134.66 back on Nov 04. After this action, Schaupp William E now owns 2,183 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $518,451 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of PPG Industries Inc., sale 81,022 shares at $133.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 22, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 152,258 shares at $10,828,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.35 for the present operating margin

+39.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +7.63. The total capital return value is set at 14.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.61. Equity return is now at value 20.60, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.73. Total debt to assets is 33.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.