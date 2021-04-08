We Analyzed the Future Direction of Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), Here is What We Found

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $51.62. The company’s stock price has collected 7.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Increased Adoption of Nuance DAX by Independent Ambulatory Clinics Leads to Improved Physician Satisfaction and Patient Experience

Is It Worth Investing in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ :NUAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUAN is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Nuance Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.25, which is $12.75 above the current price. NUAN currently public float of 283.11M and currently shorts hold a 9.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUAN was 3.28M shares.

NUAN’s Market Performance

NUAN stocks went up by 7.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.14% and a quarterly performance of 4.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 165.24%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.65% for Nuance Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.46% for NUAN stocks with a simple moving average of 21.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUAN

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to NUAN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

NUAN Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.46%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUAN rose by +7.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.88. In addition, Nuance Communications Inc. saw 2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUAN starting from Tempesta Daniel David, who sale 21,000 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Apr 01. After this action, Tempesta Daniel David now owns 382,787 shares of Nuance Communications Inc., valued at $945,016 using the latest closing price.

Tempesta Daniel David, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Nuance Communications Inc., sale 21,000 shares at $45.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Tempesta Daniel David is holding 403,787 shares at $952,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.00 for the present operating margin

+53.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuance Communications Inc. stands at +1.95. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.09.

Based on Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN), the company’s capital structure generated 146.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.38. Total debt to assets is 46.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.