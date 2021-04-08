We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), Here is What We Found

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) went up by 4.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.12. The company’s stock price has collected 1.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Aprea Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Business Operations

Is It Worth Investing in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APRE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.20, which is $2.43 above the current price. APRE currently public float of 18.45M and currently shorts hold a 7.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APRE was 1.31M shares.

APRE’s Market Performance

APRE stocks went up by 1.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.02% and a quarterly performance of -1.22%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.18% for Aprea Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for APRE stocks with a simple moving average of -74.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APRE

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APRE reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for APRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to APRE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

APRE Trading at -14.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.88%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APRE rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.37. In addition, Aprea Therapeutics Inc. saw -1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APRE starting from Redmile Group, LLC, who sale 500,000 shares at the price of $5.58 back on Dec 28. After this action, Redmile Group, LLC now owns 1,768,718 shares of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., valued at $2,791,290 using the latest closing price.

5AM Ventures IV, L.P., the Former 10% holder of Aprea Therapeutics Inc., sale 175,000 shares at $25.30 during a trade that took place back on Oct 05, which means that 5AM Ventures IV, L.P. is holding 138,497 shares at $4,427,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APRE

Equity return is now at value -56.30, with -49.10 for asset returns.