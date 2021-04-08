Wall Street Pummels Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) After Recent Earnings Report

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) went down by -4.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.23. The company’s stock price has collected -2.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/01/21 that Why Williams-Sonoma’s Rally Isn’t Done Yet

Is It Worth Investing in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE :WSM) Right Now?

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.78 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WSM is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Williams-Sonoma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $153.89, which is -$30.49 below the current price. WSM currently public float of 75.79M and currently shorts hold a 7.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WSM was 1.53M shares.

WSM’s Market Performance

WSM stocks went down by -2.93% for the week, with a monthly jump of 35.81% and a quarterly performance of 71.48%, while its annual performance rate touched 285.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.63% for Williams-Sonoma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.87% for WSM stocks with a simple moving average of 64.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $195 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to WSM, setting the target price at $175 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

WSM Trading at 24.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +38.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +108.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $165.03. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 75.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Ross Ryan, who sale 4,420 shares at the price of $180.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Ross Ryan now owns 10,860 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $795,600 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $180.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Benson Marta is holding 23,627 shares at $180,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +10.04. The total capital return value is set at 31.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.19. Equity return is now at value 48.60, with 15.20 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 92.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.16. Total debt to assets is 32.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 53.10 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.