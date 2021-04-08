Wall Street Praises Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) After Recent Earnings Report

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) went down by -5.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $159.54. The company’s stock price has collected 4.47% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/06/21 that FTC’s Challenge of Illumina Is a Boost for Rivals in Cancer Test Race

Is It Worth Investing in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ :EXAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXAS is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Exact Sciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $170.63, which is $42.7 above the current price. EXAS currently public float of 167.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXAS was 1.83M shares.

EXAS’s Market Performance

EXAS stocks went up by 4.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.82% and a quarterly performance of 1.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Exact Sciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.22% for EXAS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXAS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for EXAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXAS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $226 based on the research report published on January 28th of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXAS reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $125. The rating they have provided for EXAS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 29th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EXAS, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 28th of the previous year.

EXAS Trading at -4.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.46%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAS rose by +4.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.72. In addition, Exact Sciences Corporation saw -2.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXAS starting from Conroy Kevin T, who sale 22,755 shares at the price of $132.30 back on Apr 01. After this action, Conroy Kevin T now owns 776,408 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation, valued at $3,010,487 using the latest closing price.

LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER, the Chief Science Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation, sale 43,241 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 11, which means that LIDGARD GRAHAM PETER is holding 38,367 shares at $5,621,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.68 for the present operating margin

+69.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exact Sciences Corporation stands at -56.90. The total capital return value is set at -3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.52. Equity return is now at value -33.20, with -18.60 for asset returns.

Based on Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), the company’s capital structure generated 62.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.28. Total debt to assets is 33.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.82.