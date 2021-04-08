Wall Street Praises Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) After Recent Earnings Report

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) went down by -5.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $242.62. The company’s stock price has collected 0.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Constellation Brands Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE :STZ) Right Now?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for STZ is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $252.35, which is $30.27 above the current price. STZ currently public float of 154.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of STZ was 1.11M shares.

STZ’s Market Performance

STZ stocks went up by 0.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.49% and a quarterly performance of 8.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 65.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Constellation Brands Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.96% for STZ stocks with a simple moving average of 10.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STZ

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to STZ, setting the target price at $210 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

STZ Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STZ fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $231.22. In addition, Constellation Brands Inc. saw 7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STZ starting from Hanson Robert Lee, who sale 6,101 shares at the price of $228.78 back on Jan 08. After this action, Hanson Robert Lee now owns 4,078 shares of Constellation Brands Inc., valued at $1,395,799 using the latest closing price.

HETTERICH F PAUL, the EVP & Pres. Beer of Constellation Brands Inc., sale 6,069 shares at $230.27 during a trade that took place back on Jan 08, which means that HETTERICH F PAUL is holding 14,230 shares at $1,397,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.19 for the present operating margin

+51.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Brands Inc. stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at 10.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.05. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), the company’s capital structure generated 105.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.23. Total debt to assets is 46.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.