Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.37. The company’s stock price has collected 4.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/10/21 that Sumo Logic Shares Extend Slide as Outlook Fails To Impress Investors

Is It Worth Investing in Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sumo Logic Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is $12.66 above the current price. SUMO currently public float of 95.67M and currently shorts hold a 7.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMO was 1.55M shares.

SUMO’s Market Performance

SUMO stocks went up by 4.30% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.98% and a quarterly performance of -29.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.56% for Sumo Logic Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.88% for SUMO stocks with a simple moving average of -28.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMO stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for SUMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUMO in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $46 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to SUMO, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

SUMO Trading at -34.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares sank -30.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMO rose by +4.30%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.85. In addition, Sumo Logic Inc. saw -34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMO starting from CAREY SYDNEY, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $19.22 back on Apr 01. After this action, CAREY SYDNEY now owns 444,998 shares of Sumo Logic Inc., valued at $201,820 using the latest closing price.

Beedgen Christian, the Director of Sumo Logic Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $18.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 25, which means that Beedgen Christian is holding 1,938,094 shares at $745,760 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.32 for the present operating margin

+72.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sumo Logic Inc. stands at -39.63. The total capital return value is set at -28.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.15. Equity return is now at value -82.90, with -19.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.