Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | NetEase Inc. (NTES)

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) went down by -3.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.33. The company’s stock price has collected 0.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/26/21 that NetEase Cloud Music and Merlin Extend Strategic Partnership in China

Is It Worth Investing in NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ :NTES) Right Now?

NetEase Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTES is at 0.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 32 analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for NetEase Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $864.88, which is $29.7 above the current price. NTES currently public float of 390.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTES was 2.53M shares.

NTES’s Market Performance

NTES stocks went up by 0.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.28% and a quarterly performance of 1.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 53.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.99% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.37% for NetEase Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.64% for NTES stocks with a simple moving average of 5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTES

New Street gave a rating of “Buy” to NTES, setting the target price at $450 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

NTES Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTES rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.83. In addition, NetEase Inc. saw 7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.74 for the present operating margin

+52.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetEase Inc. stands at +16.37. Equity return is now at value 32.40, with 18.40 for asset returns.

Based on NetEase Inc. (NTES), the company’s capital structure generated 23.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.