PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) went up by 21.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.35. The company’s stock price has collected -3.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that PAR Technology Corporation Acquires Leading Loyalty Provider Punchh Inc. for $500MM, Becoming a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants

Is It Worth Investing in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE :PAR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAR is at 1.82. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for PAR Technology Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $94.25, which is $18.25 above the current price. PAR currently public float of 19.34M and currently shorts hold a 14.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAR was 250.23K shares.

PAR’s Market Performance

PAR stocks went down by -3.47% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.84% and a quarterly performance of 3.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 379.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.42% for PAR Technology Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.11% for PAR stocks with a simple moving average of 45.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAR stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAR in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $107 based on the research report published on March 16th of the current year 2021.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAR reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for PAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 23rd, 2021.

PAR Trading at 0.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAR rose by +10.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.44. In addition, PAR Technology Corporation saw -0.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAR starting from SAMMON JOHN W JR, who sale 30,400 shares at the price of $40.48 back on Nov 04. After this action, SAMMON JOHN W JR now owns 0 shares of PAR Technology Corporation, valued at $1,230,595 using the latest closing price.

MENAR BRYAN A, the VP & Chief Financial Officer of PAR Technology Corporation, sale 5,500 shares at $29.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that MENAR BRYAN A is holding 6,219 shares at $163,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.76 for the present operating margin

+17.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for PAR Technology Corporation stands at -17.10. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.93. Equity return is now at value -36.60, with -14.40 for asset returns.

Based on PAR Technology Corporation (PAR), the company’s capital structure generated 57.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.69. Total debt to assets is 31.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.23.