Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for C3.ai Inc. (AI)

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) went down by -8.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $183.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.17% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that C3 AI to Present at FIS Securities, Derivatives and Tax Processing Virtual Event

Is It Worth Investing in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE :AI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for C3.ai Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $135.56. AI currently public float of 67.91M and currently shorts hold a 9.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AI was 3.98M shares.

AI’s Market Performance

AI stocks went up by 0.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.41% and a quarterly performance of -48.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.32% for C3.ai Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.90% for AI stocks with a simple moving average of -46.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $200 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AI reach a price target of $166. The rating they have provided for AI stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 04th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AI, setting the target price at $193 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AI Trading at -42.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.29%, as shares sank -25.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AI rose by +0.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.18. In addition, C3.ai Inc. saw -54.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AI starting from TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis, who sale 600,000 shares at the price of $76.06 back on Mar 22. After this action, TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advis now owns 13,595,656 shares of C3.ai Inc., valued at $45,638,412 using the latest closing price.

SIEBEL THOMAS M, the Chief Executive Officer of C3.ai Inc., sale 27,819 shares at $81.35 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that SIEBEL THOMAS M is holding 9,239,472 shares at $2,262,953 based on the most recent closing price.