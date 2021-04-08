Identiv Inc. (INVE) Just Got Our Attention

Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) went up by 8.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.80. The company’s stock price has collected -4.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Identiv Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Identiv Inc. (NASDAQ :INVE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INVE is at 1.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Identiv Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.33, which is $1.77 above the current price. INVE currently public float of 16.86M and currently shorts hold a 0.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INVE was 122.81K shares.

INVE’s Market Performance

INVE stocks went down by -4.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.04% and a quarterly performance of 28.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Identiv Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.43% for INVE stocks with a simple moving average of 55.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INVE stocks, with Imperial Capital repeating the rating for INVE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INVE in the upcoming period, according to Imperial Capital is $7 based on the research report published on March 16th of the previous year 2020.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INVE reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for INVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 05th, 2020.

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INVE, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

INVE Trading at 5.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVE rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Identiv Inc. saw 25.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INVE starting from Shapiro Nina B., who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Dec 11. After this action, Shapiro Nina B. now owns 137,747 shares of Identiv Inc., valued at $110,700 using the latest closing price.

KREMEN GARY, the Director of Identiv Inc., sale 6,666 shares at $6.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that KREMEN GARY is holding 0 shares at $44,996 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.29 for the present operating margin

+36.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Identiv Inc. stands at -5.87. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.56. Equity return is now at value -18.50, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Identiv Inc. (INVE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.92. Total debt to assets is 30.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.