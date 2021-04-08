Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Phreesia Inc. (PHR)

Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.59. The company’s stock price has collected 0.73% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Phreesia Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Phreesia Inc. (NYSE :PHR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Phreesia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $64.83, which is $12.11 above the current price. PHR currently public float of 42.79M and currently shorts hold a 2.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PHR was 472.47K shares.

PHR’s Market Performance

PHR stocks went up by 0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.56% and a quarterly performance of -2.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 186.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.46% for Phreesia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.55% for PHR stocks with a simple moving average of 20.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PHR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHR in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $60 based on the research report published on April 01st of the current year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PHR reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for PHR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 11th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to PHR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

PHR Trading at -14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -6.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHR rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.35. In addition, Phreesia Inc. saw -3.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHR starting from CAHILL EDWARD L, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $54.94 back on Apr 01. After this action, CAHILL EDWARD L now owns 45,709 shares of Phreesia Inc., valued at $824,115 using the latest closing price.

Linetsky David, the SVP, Life Sciences of Phreesia Inc., sale 1,578 shares at $59.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Linetsky David is holding 92,580 shares at $94,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.27 for the present operating margin

+52.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phreesia Inc. stands at -18.36. The total capital return value is set at -12.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.82. Equity return is now at value -13.10, with -9.10 for asset returns.

Based on Phreesia Inc. (PHR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.16. Total debt to assets is 4.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.