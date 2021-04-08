Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on whatsapp

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) went down by -5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s stock price has collected -1.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Foresight Engages Leading Global Manufacturer of Automotive Stereo Vision Systems for QuadSight(R) Sale

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

Is It Worth Investing in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ :FRSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free)

Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.13, which is -$2.06 below the current price. Today, the average trading volume of FRSX was 9.47M shares.

FRSX’s Market Performance

FRSX stocks went down by -1.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly performance of 38.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 731.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.88% for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.60% for FRSX stocks with a simple moving average of 71.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRSX stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for FRSX by listing it as a “Speculative Buy.” The predicted price for FRSX in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $16 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the previous year 2018.

FRSX Trading at -26.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.59%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRSX fell by -1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +309.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. saw 40.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRSX

The total capital return value is set at -40.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.58.

Based on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.65. Total debt to assets is 2.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.77.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.92.

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign up for our FREE Newsletter and get:

  • Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Single Morning
  • Top Upgrades and Downgrades
  • Most Recent Insider Trades
  • Important Earnings To Watch

A Lesson to Learn: Ball Corporation (BLL)

April 8, 2021 No Comments

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) went down by -1.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $102.76. The company’s stock price has

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​

Get Best Morning Financial Newsletter... 100% Free

Best stocks ideas

Analysts’ Upgrades & Downgrades

Important Earnings

Insider Watchlist

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!

Join now to get the NewsHeater.com pre-market morning brief 100% free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.

Get The Best Stocks To Trade Every Day!...100% Free

We do not sell or share your information with anyone.