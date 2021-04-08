Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.08. The company’s stock price has collected 1.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Edwards Lifesciences Corp. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE :EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 65.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EW is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $95.40, which is $10.13 above the current price. EW currently public float of 620.27M and currently shorts hold a 0.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EW was 2.68M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stocks went up by 1.53% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.73% and a quarterly performance of -4.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 29.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.75% for EW stocks with a simple moving average of 3.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $97. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2020.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to EW, setting the target price at $94 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

EW Trading at 0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW rose by +1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.97. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation saw -7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Szyman Catherine M., who sale 3,389 shares at the price of $81.66 back on Mar 15. After this action, Szyman Catherine M. now owns 26,746 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, valued at $276,746 using the latest closing price.

BOBO DONALD E JR, the CVP,Strategy/Corp Development of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, sale 13,077 shares at $82.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that BOBO DONALD E JR is holding 48,508 shares at $1,083,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.55 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stands at +18.77. The total capital return value is set at 25.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.40. Equity return is now at value 19.90, with 12.40 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 15.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.19. Total debt to assets is 9.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.46.