Can Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON) Remain Competitive?

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) went up by 1.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.77. The company's stock price has collected 11.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ :OZON) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Ozon Holdings PLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4867.63, which is -$3.04 below the current price. OZON currently public float of 37.47M and currently shorts hold a 5.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OZON was 1.26M shares.

OZON’s Market Performance

OZON stocks went up by 11.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.77% and a quarterly performance of 30.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.58% for Ozon Holdings PLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.52% for OZON stocks with a simple moving average of 13.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OZON

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZON reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for OZON stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to OZON, setting the target price at $53 in the report published on December 21st of the previous year.

OZON Trading at 3.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +14.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZON rose by +11.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.28. In addition, Ozon Holdings PLC saw 42.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OZON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.60 for the present operating margin

+25.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ozon Holdings PLC stands at -21.34. The total capital return value is set at -29.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.64.

Based on Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON), the company’s capital structure generated 31.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.93. Total debt to assets is 16.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.