Can American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Remain Competitive?

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AVCT) went up by 21.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.96. The company’s stock price has collected 4.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that AVC Technologies Announces Receipt of Unsolicited Non-Binding Acquisition Proposal and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Is It Worth Investing in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :AVCT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AVCT is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

AVCT currently public float of 3.61M and currently shorts hold a 6.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AVCT was 56.57K shares.

AVCT’s Market Performance

AVCT stocks went up by 4.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.11% and a quarterly performance of -25.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.14% for AVCT stocks with a simple moving average of 30.12% for the last 200 days.

AVCT Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares surge +20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVCT rose by +32.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. saw -19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVCT starting from LOCKHART DENNIS P, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $5.35 back on Dec 17. After this action, LOCKHART DENNIS P now owns 42,000 shares of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., valued at $80,250 using the latest closing price.

MATHY KENT, the Director of American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc., purchase 60,000 shares at $3.06 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that MATHY KENT is holding 60,000 shares at $183,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.75 for the present operating margin

+31.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. stands at -26.87.

Based on American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), the company’s capital structure generated 113.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 39.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.