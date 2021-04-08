BioNTech SE (BNTX) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) went down by -3.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $131.00. The company’s stock price has collected 8.50% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 10 hours ago that CDC says now-dominant variant poses risk even with nearly 20% of U.S. fully vaccinated

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ :BNTX) Right Now?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1,081.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for BioNTech SE declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $104.10, which is $11.22 above the current price. BNTX currently public float of 214.21M and currently shorts hold a 1.78% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BNTX was 1.88M shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

BNTX stocks went up by 8.50% for the week, with a monthly jump of 25.51% and a quarterly performance of 30.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 114.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.74% for BioNTech SE. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.84% for BNTX stocks with a simple moving average of 24.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $126 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNTX reach a price target of $98. The rating they have provided for BNTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BNTX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

BNTX Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares surge +17.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +120.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.95. In addition, BioNTech SE saw 39.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.27 for the present operating margin

+87.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +3.15. The total capital return value is set at -23.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.34. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.90. Total debt to assets is 10.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.