Atlantic Power Corporation (AT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) went up by 2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.06. The company’s stock price has collected 6.01% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 11 hours ago that Atlantic Power Announces Common and Preferred Shareholder Approval of I Squared Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE :AT) Right Now?

Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AT is at 0.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Atlantic Power Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.03, which is $0.08 above the current price. AT currently public float of 85.56M and currently shorts hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AT was 1.70M shares.

AT’s Market Performance

AT stocks went up by 6.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.09% and a quarterly performance of 42.86%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.66% for Atlantic Power Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.75% for AT stocks with a simple moving average of 31.93% for the last 200 days.

AT Trading at 2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AT rose by +6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Atlantic Power Corporation saw 42.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AT starting from Howell Kevin, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $1.86 back on Jun 24. After this action, Howell Kevin now owns 193,000 shares of Atlantic Power Corporation, valued at $1,488 using the latest closing price.

Ronan Terrence, the Chief Financial Officer of Atlantic Power Corporation, purchase 2,600 shares at $1.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 24, which means that Ronan Terrence is holding 550,752 shares at $4,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.93 for the present operating margin

+23.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atlantic Power Corporation stands at +27.02. The total capital return value is set at 5.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.55. Equity return is now at value -188.30, with 8.70 for asset returns.

Based on Atlantic Power Corporation (AT), the company’s capital structure generated 358.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.