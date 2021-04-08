Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went up by 1.05% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Allison Transmission to Present at Bank of America’s Global Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.36, which is $2.92 above the current price. ALSN currently public float of 110.99M and currently shorts hold a 6.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 1.19M shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.78% and a quarterly performance of 0.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.76% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.90% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.58% for the last 200 days.

ALSN Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +3.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.46. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Dick Michael, who sale 5,609 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Jan 25. After this action, Dick Michael now owns 53,666 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $252,405 using the latest closing price.

Dewey Lawrence E., the Director of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 209,825 shares at $40.87 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that Dewey Lawrence E. is holding 41,373 shares at $8,576,064 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.66 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +14.37. The total capital return value is set at 16.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.07. Equity return is now at value 41.40, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 335.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.02. Total debt to assets is 56.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 333.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.