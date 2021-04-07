Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went up by 4.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s stock price has collected 10.42% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 13 hours ago that Wynn Is a Buy, Says Argus, Thanks to Vaccines, Travel Demand, and Macau

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.50. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $122.08, which is -$17.29 below the current price. WYNN currently public float of 105.39M and currently shorts hold a 5.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 2.80M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went up by 10.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.29% and a quarterly performance of 27.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 181.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.77% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.38% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of 41.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $160 based on the research report published on April 06th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 05th, 2021.

WYNN Trading at 10.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN rose by +10.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $132.04. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw 20.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Billings Craig Scott, who sale 3,015 shares at the price of $127.50 back on Mar 25. After this action, Billings Craig Scott now owns 101,493 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $384,412 using the latest closing price.

Mulroy Patricia, the Director of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 400 shares at $119.79 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Mulroy Patricia is holding 6,897 shares at $47,916 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.47 for the present operating margin

-17.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at -98.63. The total capital return value is set at -9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.02. Equity return is now at value -598.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.